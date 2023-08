Świątek wprawiła statystyków w osłupienie! Te liczby są wprost niesamowite

30 - Iga Swiatek has won her tournament debut in each of her last 30 appearances in a WTA event.



Who was the last player to defeat her in a tournament debut? Quiz here:https://t.co/cBrhgv1zCq



Infallible.#OBN23 | @OBNmontreal @WTA_insider @WTA pic.twitter.com/qWR4pmbDX5