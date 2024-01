Gauff przebiła Serenę Williams. Historyczne osiągnięcie w meczu z Polką

Gauff d. Magdalena Frech 6-1 6-2



In her last match, she tied Serena for the 3rd longest winning streak by an American teenager in the Open Era.



10 consecutive matches.



Today she wins her 11th.



✅Won 33 of last 37 matches

✅9 match win streak



In good company.



