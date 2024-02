Świątek właśnie pobiła własny rekord! To może być klucz do zwycięstwa w Katarze

📈 Iga Świątek had today her BEST EVER performance on break points.



✅️ Saving 8 from 8, that's the most break points she's faced on a WTA Tour match while not getting broken even once.



📝 Her previous best was 7/7 against Kristýna Plíšková in 2019 Lugano. pic.twitter.com/glpNu0Hyqs