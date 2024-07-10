10.07. Wimbledon na żywo. Darmowy stream online. Transmisja z kortu numer 14

Tenis
10.07. Wimbledon na żywo. Darmowy stream online. Transmisja z kortu numer 14
fot. PAP/EPA
Przed nami kolejny dzień rywalizacji podczas jednego z najważniejszych turniejów w świecie tenisa - Wimbledonu. Darmowy stream online z kortu numer 14 na Polsatsport.pl.

Kort numer 14:


B. Bartram - A. Hewett
G. Reid - G. Fernandez
D. De Groot - M. Ohtani
K. Montjane - L. Shuker
D. Wagner - A. Lapthorne
B. Black/H. Read - R. Goto/R. Roura Llaverias

