Porażka wielkiej rywalki Świątek! Ostra kłótnia podczas meczu

Mirra Andreeva not happy as Anisimova needs to see the physio during their match in Miami.



Amanda says she needs to see the physio at 3-1, 40-40 because of a blister.



Mirra Andreeva isn’t happy about it.



Umpire: “She has a right. The physio will determine if it’s now or… pic.twitter.com/5IUW2jHqsJ