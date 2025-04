UEFA podała wyniki głosowania! Co z Cezarym Kuleszą?

👉 This is who was elected/re-elected to the UEFA Executive Committee for a four-year term:



- Gabriele Gravina* 🇮🇹

- Marijan Kustić 🇭🇷

- Ari Lahti 🇫🇮

- Armen Melikbekyan 🇦🇲

- Frank Paauw 🇳🇱

- Aivar Pohlak 🇪🇪

- Hans-Joachim Watzke* 🇩🇪



*Candidates re-elected #UEFACongress