Zrobił to jako pierwszy w historii sportu! Za swój wyczyn zarobił fortunę. Ale to za mało

PAGE MAKES HISTORY! 😱🔥



Jackson Page becomes the first player EVER to make two 147s in the same match, bagging the £147,000 Majors bonus and beating Allan Taylor 10-2 to book his place at Judgement Day!



