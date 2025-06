Finał Ligi Mistrzów i koniec współpracy! W tle wielkie pieniądze

🚨💣 BREAKING: Simone Inzaghi will sign in this week as new Al Hilal head coach, here we go!



Deal in place for the next 3 years with huge salary for the Italian coach due to leave Inter after meeting today.



Feeling was clear yesterday: it had to be, it will be Al Hilal. 🔵🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/XqAdBbel7J