Wimbledon online. Transmisja meczów z kortu numer 10 - 7.07
Transmisja wtorkowych meczów z kortu numer 10 podczas turnieju Wimbledon 2026 będzie dostępna na żywo online na Polsatsport.pl.
Kort numer 10 (od godz. 12:00)
D. Jade - T. Boogaard (turniej juniorów)
Lei/Lin - Esquiva Banuls/Pinera Celorio (debel juniorek)
Berezina/Cvetkovic - Hettlerova/Shao (debel juniorek)
Nee/Preston - Pop/Tu (debel juniorek)Przejdź na Polsatsport.pl
ZOBACZ TAKŻE WIDEO: Jannik Sinner - Shintaro Mochizuki. Skrót meczu