Wimbledon online. Transmisja meczów z kortu numer 10 - 7.07

Tenis

Transmisja wtorkowych meczów z kortu numer 10 podczas turnieju Wimbledon 2026 będzie dostępna na żywo online na Polsatsport.pl.

Kort numer 10 (od godz. 12:00)


D. Jade - T. Boogaard (turniej juniorów)

Lei/Lin - Esquiva Banuls/Pinera Celorio (debel juniorek)

Berezina/Cvetkovic - Hettlerova/Shao (debel juniorek)

Nee/Preston - Pop/Tu (debel juniorek)

Polsat Sport
Przejdź na Polsatsport.pl
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