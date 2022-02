Gdzie odbędą się następne zimowe igrzyska olimpijskie w 2026 roku?

During the #MilanoCortina2026 in Italy, there will be a total of 16 Olympic disciplines represented—including sports like Figure Skating, Ice Hockey, Speed ​​Skating, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding, Bob, Skeleton, Luge, Ski Jumping & more



We can't wait!🥇🥈🥉 pic.twitter.com/QLdAvNsE3i