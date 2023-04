Nagroda UEFA dla Polski! To pierwsza taka drużyna w Europie

🏆 🇵🇱 Europe's first female amputee football team wins the 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 in the UEFA #Grassrootsfootball Awards.



💙 Supported by @AmpFutbolPolska and @pzpn_pl, the team promotes disability sport and the beautiful game for everyone: ⬇️