Mistrzostwa NORCECA siatkarzy rozstrzygnięte! Złoto dla potentata

The U.S. Men 🇺🇸 💪 swept Canada 🇨🇦 on Sunday and won its first NORCECA Championship since 2017.



Setter Micah Christenson was named MVP and libero Erik Shoji took Best Receiver.



Story and stats | https://t.co/DhE0jTWyX2 pic.twitter.com/4zvuRThiaJ