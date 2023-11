Gospodarze potwierdzili dominację! Walka o mistrzostwo Europy rozstrzygnięta

Scotland and Sweden traded scores throughout and took the game to a tense extra end. Coming down with hammer, the Scots bagged the win by a point. 🤝



Congratulations to Bruce, Grant, Bobby, Hammy, and Kyle. 🥇



Please visit @BritishCurling for more ▶️ https://t.co/M05ba47Vgt pic.twitter.com/PWJe2PSkgi