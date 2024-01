I WILL BE RACING IN THE FIA FORMULA 3 CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 WITH MP MOTORSPORT!



Many of you have been waiting for this news, and I am happy to announce it today! ✌️



This is a dream come true. @OfficialMPteam is a leading F3 team that competes for the top positions each year. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/CDxrZaxYI9