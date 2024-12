Polska noc w Lyonie! Dwa pasy mistrzowskie zdobyte

BACK-TO-BACK 🏆🏆



Jakub Kaszuba finishes Conor Hughes with some vicious ground & pound!



The @PFLEurope Lightweight was not letting go of the throne 👑



🇫🇷 #PFLLyon

🏟️ LDLC Arena

📍 Lyon-Decines, France

LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/PkEuhtqGo9