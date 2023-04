Wielki pojedynek o schedę po legendzie! W puli nagród miliony euro

💥 Facts you need to know about Ding Liren:

◼️ He was born on October 24, 1992.

◻️ He started playing chess at the age of four.

◼️ In 2009 he became China's 30th Grandmaster.

◻️ He is the highest-rated Chinese chess player in history.

◼️ He has won the Chinese Chess Championship