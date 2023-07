To przesądzone! Manchester United będzie miał nowego bramkarza

Understand André Onana will travel to Manchester later today, plan confirmed! Understand he will land in England around 7pm UK time. 🚨🔴✈️ #MUFC



◉ Medical/contract signing between Wednesday and Tuesday.



◉ Contract until 2028 plus option +1.



◉ €51m fee plus €4m add ons. pic.twitter.com/ZciH33ZT3I