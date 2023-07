Praktycznie przypieczętował zwycięstwo! Lider w czołówce 20. etapu Tour de France

🎙️ Jonas Vingegaard 🇩🇰 "It's amazing to take my second victory in the Tour de France, I almost cannot believe it"



He "enjoyed everyday he had in the yellow jersey" and looks forward to another battle with Tadej "in the future". The interview with the 2023 💛 @MaillotjauneLCL,… pic.twitter.com/rYSVpY2XQa