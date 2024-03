Niecenzuralne słowa Sabalenki. "Ktoś musi być głupi"

Aryna Sabalenka had a hilarious moment in press after her win against Raducanu:



“I was like come on, you could’ve just ignored that. Did I really say that ‘f**** this sh**?’



‘I said it again. F*** this sh**. Someone has to be stupid. I’ll take this role. I’m a Barbie” 😂💖 pic.twitter.com/8v689Gnrle