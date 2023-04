Polski bramkarz zagra w Premier League? Duży transfer na horyzoncie

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔴 #BurnleyFC



The Clarets are targeting the polish guy passed through #LiverpoolFC, Kamil #Grabara (24 years old) for next season. Vincent #Kompany & the goalkeeper coach Connor King already traveled to Denmark to scout the goalkeeper. #transfer #twitterclarets #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/69pk0rHG9b