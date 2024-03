Ta statystyka powodem do zmartwień dla Świątek? To nie zdarza się zbyt często

3 - Since 2021, it is the third time Iga Swiatek hit 50+ unforced errors in a WTA-1000 match. Swiatek has now won all three matches after wins - Barbora Krejcikova (83, Rome R16 2021) and Karolina Muchova (53, Montreal R16 2023). Battle.#MiamiOpen | @MiamiOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/vTyTZjsQJo