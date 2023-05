There’s still no green light from La Liga to Barcelona for Leo Messi’s return. Feeling of “very complicated” plan as president Tebas stated. 🔵🔴🇦🇷 #FCB



Includes salaries to be reduced and also players to be registered including Inigo Martinez & Gavi.



🎥 https://t.co/Jyf6fgtnGX pic.twitter.com/y3Bv3mDD0Y